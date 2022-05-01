Nancy Pelosi Meets Zelensky In Kyiv

Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an unannounced trip to Kyiv, becoming the highest-ranking US official to meet with Zelensky since the war began.

The Russians cannot be happy to have seen this today. Only the very worst people will say anything negative about this powerful symbolism.

Source: CNN

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an unannounced trip to the Ukrainian capital on Saturday, becoming the most senior United States official to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky since the war broke out more than two months ago. Pelosi's office confirmed the trip in a statement on Sunday, saying that the speaker had led an official congressional delegation to Ukraine -- the first amid Russia's invasion. Zelensky shared a video on Sunday of their meeting in Kyiv, and thanked the US for its powerful support of Ukraine against Russian aggression. "We are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom, that we're on a frontier of freedom and that your fight is a fight for everyone," Pelosi said to Zelensky in the clip. "And so our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done."

While there, Zelensky presented Pelosi with a rare honor in Ukraine.

Zelensky presented Pelosi—who war a blue suit the color of the Ukrainian flag—with a number of gifts, including a Ukrainian flag signed by himself and female members of Ukraine’s parliament and the medal from the Order of Princess Olga, which he said showed his appreciation for her “significant personal contribution” in strengthening American support. The medal is only awarded to women who show high achievement in Ukraine society. “I am grateful to you for this signal of strong support from the United States, the people and the Congress—bicameral and bipartisan support.” Zelensky said. “I, as the President, our team and the people of Ukraine highly appreciate this signal. This shows that the United States today is a leader in strong support for Ukraine during the war against the aggression of the Russian Federation.”

Also along for the trip were Jim McGovern (D-Massachusetts), Gregory Meeks (D-New York), Adam Schiff (D-California), Barbara Lee (D-California), Bill Keating (D-Massachusetts) and Jason Crow (D-Colorado).