2 ANGRY Democrats In Congress DESTROY Musk & Trump

Maxwell Frost in the House & Chris Murphy in the Senate are doing what ALL their colleagues should be doing--LEADING. Murphy and Frost aren't letting Trump's barest of wins via lies & disinformation intimidate them. They aren't kissing Trump or Musk's bloated, pasty arses
By Cliff SchecterDecember 23, 2024

Maxwell Frost in the House & Chris Murphy in the Senate are doing what ALL their colleagues should be doing--LEADING. Donald Trump, diaper king of Mar-a-Lago, is threatening Liz Cheney & nominating criminals to the cabinet. Musk, a cringe fool suffering from delusions, is an unelected billionaire in control of our government making deals in backrooms that will decide the direction of our lives. We live in oligarch America. Call it The Monopoly State.

Murphy and Frost aren't letting Trump's barest of wins via lies & disinformation intimidate them. They aren't kissing Trump or Musk's bloated, pasty arses. They're hitting them hard, as they should. These aren't Gods. They aren't Demi-Gods. They're two dimwitted fascists who can't run 50 meters, much less the government of the United States of America.

Watch the this edition of the Cliff's Note rant, it's a doozy(!), and be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Cliff's Edge for more great content like this!

