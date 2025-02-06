Jasmine Crockett EXPLODES On LIVE TV Over Musk Lies

If you haven’t seen Jasmine Crockett’s latest speech at the Treasury hearing, do yourself a favor and find the clip (I'm quite sure it has been displayed numerous times here at C&L.).

It was a masterclass in how to shred a billionaire fraud in real time. With surgical precision, Crockett laid out how Elon Musk—poster boy for Jim Crow wealth and erratic decision-making—was attempting an illegal financial maneuver to dodge DOGE oversight. Musk's love affair with fascism--see Trump, AFD in Germany, the right wing nutter convict in the UK, Meloni, Le Pen, etc.--has grown so intense I’m expecting *bow chick a bow wow* music to start playing as Elon enters a MAGA meeting to “deliver a pizza."

Clearly didn’t expect to get called out so publicly & thoroughly, but Crockett didn’t flinch. Her interrogation was pointed, factual, and completely obliterated Musk’s fragile tech-god facade.

