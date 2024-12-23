Luigi Mangione Has Insurance Industry So Shook Up They Leaned On DOJ

The insurance industry is shaken after Luigi Mangione was charged in the shooting death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The perp walk for Mangione was surreal-looking and likely backfired. Mangione allegedly committed murder, but he did send a message to the insurance industry: We are pissed off.

So, the rat-fucking insurance industry put its weight on the DOJ to make an example of Mangione to deter copycat killers. And that would explain Mangione's bizarre perp walk.

The New York Post reports:

Health insurance industry leaders leaned on the US Department of Justice to prosecute accused UnitedHealthcare CEO assassin Luigi Mangione — arguing a federal case against the twisted folk hero would act as a deterrent for possible copycat vigilante killers, sources said Friday. The feds swooped in with a four-count complaint against Mangione in the cold-blooded killing of Brian Thompson Thursday — scuttling Manhattan prosecutors’ hope of getting the first bite at the 26-year-old Ivy Leaguer in the courtroom. Mangione instead faced a judge in Manhattan federal court following his dramatic arrival in the Big Apple — blindsiding his defense attorneys. Sources told The Post that the federal charges came amid pressure from health insurance industry leaders to make an example out of Mangione, though it was unclear which specific entities petitioned the DOJ. A federal prosecution could be inherently harsher than the parallel state case leveled by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for one simple reason: only the feds can put the death penalty on the table.

“They have the ultimate leverage,” veteran defense attorney Mark Bederow told The Post. How the feds with the Southern District of New York made their decision to charge and haul Mangione to court before Bragg remained unclear, although one source told The Post that it came from the top of the DOJ in Washington, DC. Regardless, the federal charges shocked Mangione’s defense team, who learned about them from reading The Post Wednesday evening.

If Merrick Garland has any spare time, and it appears that he does, he should look into vice-president-elect Donald Trump's crime spree that has spanned years now. As for the insurance industry, they need to know that this isn't the movie V for Vendetta. However, a copycat of that film could happen if they continue to deny claims, leaving Americans in a mountain of debt over medical bills. I think they got the message, though.