Fox News Runs North Korean Style Propaganda Video Celebrating Trump's First 100 Days

Any fascist dictator would love to have this level of sycophancy.
By John AmatoApril 29, 2025

Donald Trump's favorite morning cable program Fox and Friends played a video montage of how much fun Trump is having being president in his first 100 days of his second term.

While the country suffers, people unceremoniously being fired, 401(k)s decimated, stock portfolios underwater and chaos in the world markets, Fox News is thrilled that Trump is the only person having a lot of fun.

KILMEADE: I saw you editing earlier did you put together a montage of his?

EARHARDT: I did. I didn't sleep last night I've been working on that.

KILMEADE: Is this the finished product?

EARHARDT: Actually, I cannot take credit for this we have a great team who does this. Watch this montage of Trump having fun!

Cue the video montage.

Ahead of this clip, Ainsley Earhardt gushed about how good he is at just...everything.

Ainsley Earhardt: "He is so good at communicating. It's such a gift ... He knows about every sport. He knows about trade. He knows about the border. He's so equipped for this job, and I think he's having more fun this go round ... he is gifted."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-04-29T15:04:14.817Z

He knows about trade.

He knows about the border.

He's so equipped for this job.

And I think he's having more fun.

He even said that in an interview with The Atlantic.

He's having more fun this go round.

He knows nothing about trade. He knows how to be a fascist and that's pretty much it.

The only person having FUN in this country is Demented Donald.

Fox News put together a few clips of Trump being applauded at Republican friendly events like a UFC fight,a NASCAR race and Trump being introduced during his address to Congress.

While America burns, Fox News is helping Nero Trump fiddle his way into destroying the country.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon