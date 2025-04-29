Jon Stewart Evicerates Trump's First 100 Days

On Monday evening, The Daily Show host Jon Stewart spent 22 minutes destroying the entirety of Trump's first 100 days in office culminating with him just telling Trump to STOP!

I highlighted some dialogue, but check out the entire segment.

STEWART: And maybe it's all bullshit. And Trump launched a trade war without any of the pre-planning and preparation that needed to be done.

And Bessent has to go along with it because he's in the service of an impulsive man-baby that you have to lie to so he doesn't turn his virus of vindictiveness onto you.

How did you not know that other countries weren't gonna fight back?

Did you miss that page in the Art of War? Spoiler alert, it's on page one.

--

And we're in this position because we've been sold this idea of Trump as the master.

The art of the deal.

Only he can bring these nations to heel.

It is all bullshit.

--

It took the people 250 years of striving to live up to a constitutional republic and rule of law.

Painstaking equity that you are squandering.

That is the crux of American exceptionalism.

You just want to make us great.

That's a downgrade.

Our brand is not strategic uncertainty.

And you are not the keeper of our pot of gold.

You are a temporary leprechaun.

And the more enamored.

The more enamored President Trump you are with your authoritarian whims, the more that you turn our shining city on a hill into just another ordinary despot-led sea-level shithole.

So if I could just put this.

If I could just put this.

In negotiating terms you can understand.

All caps.

Donald! STOP!