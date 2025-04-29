Fox 'News' Inteviews Fawning MAGAs To Praise Trump's First 100 Days

In pre-selected fashion, Fox and Friends asked MAGA cult members how Trump has done so far as president.
By John AmatoApril 29, 2025

Fox News host Lawrence Jones interviewed several audience members that were known to be part of the MAGA cult so they could praise Donald Trump's disastrous first 100 days uncritically and effusively.

Fox and Friends did its best to glorify the addled-brained, orange dye-covered narcissist.

It was pretty gross to watch

What's your name?

Nancy.

Nancy, okay.

So it's the first 100 days.

What grade would you give Donald Trump and why?

On a scale of one to 10?

20.

20.

20.

20.

And why 20?

I just, I feel safer.

I feel more confident.

I know who's running the country and we haven't for the last four years.

I think the economy is gonna come around.

I love the people that he's picked for the cabinet.

I think everybody is just doing a top-notch job and I love Doge.

Jones interviewed a few more audience members to slobber on Trump's coattails.

Fox News and all other MAGA infused media do not want the public to know the truth about Trump so they stage these anti-media presentations to dote on the buffoon.

Even their sophistry can't coverup the nightmare of Trump's first 100 days.

