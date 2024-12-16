'United Health' Is The Protest Ballad Of The Year

Jesse Welles with a banger. And while some are calling Welles a modern-day Bob Dylan, I'd say the inspiration for the song came from John Prine's Fish and Whistle.

Source: The Daily Dot

A folk song criticizing the American health insurance industry is going viral on TikTok in the wake of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s death in New York.

The song, which is titled “United Health,” dropped on Wednesday from popular TikToker and songwriter Jesse Welles.

“There’s an office in a building and a person in a chair, and you paid for it all, though you may be unaware,” the song begins. “You paid for the paper, you paid for the phone, you paid for everything they need to deny you what you’re owed.”

The song’s chorus goes on to state that “There ain’t no ‘you’ in United Health. There ain’t no ‘me’ in the company. There ain’t no us in the private trust. There’s hardly humans in humanity.”

A video of Welles performing the tune has already been viewed more than 4.5 million times and is receiving widespread praise from the platform’s users. (Ed: Now over 12.5M)