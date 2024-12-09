'They Had It Coming': Alleged Shooter Of UHC CEO Has Surprising History

After UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down in New York City, the shooter was hero-worshipped over the fact that UHC is a genuinely evil insurance company that denies legitimate claims left and right and even leveraged artificial intelligence to automate the process. And the healthcare industry in this country truly sucks.

NYPD officials identified the suspect as 26-year-old Luigi Mangione. He is under arrest on unrelated gun charges, police said. Surprisingly, Mangione's background shows that he is a former Ivy League student and valedictorian of the pricey ($40,000 per year) Gilman School’s Class of 2016.

Mangione has retweeted Tucker Carlson and was an Elon Musk and Peter Thiel stan, but also had an "ill will toward corporate America," according to a 3-page document of the suspect's.

Mangione saw some good traits with Unabomber, much like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, so that tracks.

Recovered documents: A multi-page, handwritten document was also recovered from the suspect when he was arrested, according to Kenny. It seemed that the man “has some ill will towards corporate America,” Kenny said. In the document, the suspect rails against the health care industry and suggested that violence is the answer, a police official who has seen the document told CNN. Two quotes in the document include: “These parasites had it coming” and “I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done,” an official said.

Mangione brought to light the utter tragedy of the healthcare industry in the U.S. Regardless, if he watches the rantings of Tucker fucking Carlson or not, something "had to be done" to shake up the system. I am not defending a murder, but how many deaths is UHC responsible for? Murder is bad. I'm just saying that this goes both ways. He'll pay the price for his actions, but Big Pharma and the Insurance industry likely will not, and yet, they should be put on trial, too.

We could have had decent healthcare in this country years ago when Obama was at the helm, but the Tea Party interrupted town halls across the country, yelling for the government to get out of their Medicare (ahem). They called it socialism, so Republicans watered the ACA down to what it is now -- then they blamed President Obama.

And ever since that, Republicans have wanted to eradicate Obamacare and get rid of protections for preexisting conditions. Yeah, something "has to be done." I'm all out of ideas, though.