Wanted Posters With Health Insurance CEOs Appear In NYC

The NYPD issued a bulletin yesterday emphasizing the heightened risk environment for health care executives following last week's killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Via 6ABC.com:
Now, there are growing concerns the action could inspire copycats.
Viral posts online have listed the names and salaries of several health insurance executives, multiple "Wanted" signs featuring corporate executives have been posted throughout Manhattan and users on social media continue to celebrate Thompson's death, according to the bulletin.
The warning signs come as a sea of social media posts indicate that shooting suspect Luigi Mangione might be viewed as a "martyr" who could inspire extremists to action.
"Health care CEOs should not feel safe," the posters read, using the same "deny, defend, depose" slogans seen on the bullet casings used to kill Brian Thompson.
Imagine. They thought it would all end with the capture of The Adjuster.
In the meantime, jackets like the one worn by the shooter are suddenly popular:
A green trucker jacket similar to that of alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione has reportedly surged in sales as the internet frenzy over his looks continues.
According to Complex, the sherpa-lined, hooded jacket from Levi’s, which rings in at $225, is flying off the shelves after a Reddit user speculated it was the same coat worn by the accused killer. (700 were sold in 48 hours.)
CCTV footage from the day of CEO Brian Thompson’s murder in Midtown shows the shooter wearing a green, hooded jacket not unlike the viral Levi’s coat.