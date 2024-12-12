Wanted Posters With Health Insurance CEOs Appear In NYC

The NYPD issued a bulletin yesterday emphasizing the heightened risk environment for health care executives following last week's killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Via 6ABC.com:

Now, there are growing concerns the action could inspire copycats. Viral posts online have listed the names and salaries of several health insurance executives, multiple "Wanted" signs featuring corporate executives have been posted throughout Manhattan and users on social media continue to celebrate Thompson's death, according to the bulletin. The warning signs come as a sea of social media posts indicate that shooting suspect Luigi Mangione might be viewed as a "martyr" who could inspire extremists to action.

"Health care CEOs should not feel safe," the posters read, using the same "deny, defend, depose" slogans seen on the bullet casings used to kill Brian Thompson.

Wanted posters for healthcare CEO’s are popping up in NYC. If only the U.S. had universal healthcare like other countries. — Hejin 🌊💙 (@hejintravels.bsky.social) 2024-12-11T16:35:45.422Z

Imagine. They thought it would all end with the capture of The Adjuster.

In the meantime, jackets like the one worn by the shooter are suddenly popular: