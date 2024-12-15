Watters: 'Democrats Can't Complain About Health Care Because They Just Had All The Power In The World'

Fox's Jesse Watters served up a huge heaping helping of revisionist history on this Friday's The Five.

During a segment discussing the murder of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson, after attacking AOC, Bernie Sanders and Michael Moore's comments on why there is so much anger out there over the health care system in the United States, Watters spewed this nonsense, pretending that Democrats had filibuster-proof majorities in Congress during all of Biden and Obama's terms in office.

WATTERS: Now, the Democrats can't complain about health care because they just had all the power in the world the last four years. They did nothing about health care. Then under Obama, they had eight years. What they did didn't work. So 12 out of the last 16 years, the Democrats have been in power and they're still complaining about health care. You don't get to complain about health care. Now, this is what I would do. Part of this is about make America healthy again. You know, if you go in there and you root out some of the corruption in the health insurance industry, that's a start. And then if you make yourself healthy again and you don't need to go to the doctor so much, and you don't need all this expensive medical coverage, then that's gonna bring down cost. DOGE, Jessica. That's the word. So you don't need all of these entitlement spending programs. If everyone's living so much healthier and they're not living at the doctor.

DOGE is nothing but another grift for the likes of Musk and Ramaswamy, and despite having razor thin majorities during the first portion of Biden's term in office, Democrats did pass improvements to health care:

Inflation Reduction Act Biden’s signature domestic achievement, the Inflation Reduction Act was a long-sought legislative pursuit that survived several overhauls and setbacks before finally becoming law in August 2022. The version that became law was far narrower than the expansive vision Biden initially outlined, a plan known as Build Back Better. Even so, the climate, healthcare and tax plan was a legacy-defining accomplishment for the president, delivering on many of his party’s long-sought policy ambitions. [...] In an effort to reduce soaring healthcare costs, the Inflation Reduction Act allows the government to negotiate prescription drug prices for seniors on Medicare, extend federal health insurance subsidies and caps out-of-pocket costs for insulin at no more than $35 per month for Medicare beneficiaries.

Watters' solution... just magically make yourselves healthy so you don't need to go to the doctor's office so often, and get rid of "all of these entitlement spending programs." He didn't bother to mention which of the "entitlements" he wants to eliminate.

He's got the new slogan for Republicans exactly backwards. It's going to be make Americans sick, broke, dead, or all of the above again, not healthy.