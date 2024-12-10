Jesse Watters Sickens Co-host Over CEO Killer Comment

Fox News The Five co-host Jesse Watters hoped the UnitedHealthcare CEO killer would get what he deserves behind bars which immediately elicited an annoyed response from Jeanine Pirro.

26 year-old Luigi Mangione, the alleged killer had The Five panel doing handstands on set.

Watters has a thing about prisons and men behind bars.

One has to wonder if that's one of his fantasies.

WATTERS: And good, he's got it. Now, he's a prep school kid. He's politically connected in Maryland. Do you think he's ready for prison? I don't think anyone's ready, Brian. Maybe you are, Brian, in a different way. But this guy's not ready. He's way too soft. He's going to get annihilated on the inside. And good, if he's not going to get the death penalty, maybe someone will do him justice behind bars. That's all I have to say about that. PIRRO: You should stop there. WATTERS: Right.

When Pirro has to tell you to stop, you know you've not only crossed the line, you ran over the line of decency.