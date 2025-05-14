Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Two Door Cinema Club perform, Eat That Up, It's Good For You. Yup, today we're discussing Donnie Dorko's executive order to lower drug prices, which is something that he cannot do, and since when do Republicans want the gubmint to set prices? Our bloggers react!

The Message Box suggest a way for Democrats to stop Hair Füror from cutting Medicaid.

The F*cking News says that drug prices will go up.

In Saner Thought doubts that Harold and his purple crayon , er, Donnie and his Sharpie can cut drug costs.

Constant Commoner tells us what they would do if they ran the circus. It's a pretty good to-do list!

Space Nerds Alert: Atomic Robot tells us that it is the 90th Anniversary of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles!

