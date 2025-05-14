Mike’s Blog Round-Up

That man must be on drugs
By TengrainMay 14, 2025

Above, Two Door Cinema Club perform, Eat That Up, It's Good For You. Yup, today we're discussing Donnie Dorko's executive order to lower drug prices, which is something that he cannot do, and since when do Republicans want the gubmint to set prices? Our bloggers react!

The Message Box suggest a way for Democrats to stop Hair Füror from cutting Medicaid.

The F*cking News says that drug prices will go up.

In Saner Thought doubts that Harold and his purple crayon, er, Donnie and his Sharpie can cut drug costs.

Constant Commoner tells us what they would do if they ran the circus. It's a pretty good to-do list!

Space Nerds Alert: Atomic Robot tells us that it is the 90th Anniversary of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon