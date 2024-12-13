Hacker Sends A Message On Seattle Road Sign

The sign read "ONE LESS CEO," then flashed to a second screen reading, "MANY MORE TO GO."
By Ed ScarceDecember 13, 2024

There's one way to send a message and get people's attention.

Source: KOMO

SEATTLE — A KOMO News photographer spotted a disturbing message on a portable electronic road sign along a busy Seattle highway early Thursday morning.

The sign along the southbound lanes of Highway 99 near Dexter Ave. N. read on one screen, "ONE LESS CEO," then flashed to a second screen reading, "MANY MORE TO GO."

The sign did not belong to a government entity such as the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) or Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), SDOT's press secretary, Ethan Bergerson, said.

The sign belongs to a private construction construction contractor. An SDOT crew was dispatched to investigate the sign Thursday morning, but when the crew arrived, the message had already been removed, Bergerson said.

It is not yet known who tampered with the sign.

