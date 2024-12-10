Don't Kid Yourself, The Powers That Be Are All Shook Up

Is that such a bad thing?
By Susie MadrakDecember 10, 2024

"It's disgusting how everyone is turning this guy into some kind of folk hero. Insurance companies, like any company, have a duty to shareholders to maximize profits, no matter how ruthlessly. The radical left espousing otherwise needs to grow the hell up."

-- Grandpa Ketamine, aka Elmo

It's been a crazy week, and it's even crazier now that a suspect has been arrested. Luigi Mangione, a STEM graduate from Penn, is nothing like your typical lone killer. Handsome, articulate, and very smart, he breaks most of the stereotypes -- although he is a fan of both Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan.

And everywhere you go, people are talking about it. "Don't get me wrong, no one should be killed," said the office manager at my doctor's office. "But," and she leaned over and whispered to me, "I'm sorry he got caught. I think it's a good thing that these CEOs are so nervous now."

I think the bosses are looking at Mangione and thinking, "Holy shit, this wasn't antifa, this could be anybody!"

Good. They should be looking over their shoulders. Because health insurance companies are obscene, the executives ARE parasites, and it's not a stretch for people who have a loved one in need, whose medical claims are so ruthlessly denied (Elmo would be proud!) to consider what Luigi Mangione did as an inspiration. I think some people would put it in the same category as self-defense, even "standing your ground."

And in a country that's just steeped in guns, someone is always ready to express their frustrations with The Big Bang. Maybe this might even turn into a movement.

So instead of hiring more security for these robber barons, they could just be on their best behavior and take care of the sick people who trusted them. Just a thought!

Luigi Mangione left his mark….sign spotted in Chicago

WuTangIsForTheChildren (@wutangforchildren.bsky.social) 2024-12-09T21:09:56.960Z

BREAKING NEWS:

Luigi Mangione, who has been arrested over the execution of CEO Brian Thompson, was high school valedictorian.

CALL TO ACTIVISM (@calltoactivism.bsky.social) 2024-12-09T19:44:42.032Z

Last thing Luigi Mangione liked before he was arrested.

BladeoftheSun (@bladeofthes.bsky.social) 2024-12-09T20:41:41.002Z

Kyle Rittenhouse is allowed to get away with murder. Daniel Penny is allowed to get away with murder. Cops get away with murder all the time. The people pearl clutching about this CEO killing are really concerned with who was killed, not the act of killing.

Read the book Abolish Rent (@jphillll.bsky.social) 2024-12-10T03:30:53.930Z

