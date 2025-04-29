Fox News Host Upset Media Is Reporting On Trump's Economic Destruction

Earlier today, Fox and Friends claimed Trump was the victim of a hostile media, causing his poll numbers to plummet.

Brent Bozell's MAGA Media Research Center spewed another one of their faux media reports bashing legacy media for covering Trump negatively, so Fox and Friends used it to defend their Dear Leader. After all, that was the purpose of putting it out in the first place: to give Fox News grievance fodder.

If you have the worst 100 days of any presidency, (That's Trump) then yes, negative stories will be abundant in the mainstream media. Fox News is now pretending Trump was only elected to deal with immigration, crying that the media is only reporting on Trump's tariffs, inflation, the US economy and the plummeting stock markets.

By the way, Fox News is part of the "legacy media" whether they like it or not. What they really are doing is pretending they're the only legitimate media source so they can keep brainwashing their viewers.

EARHARDT: President has the highest ratings on immigration and those numbers are in the first 100 days, by the way, but the legacy media spin was 93 percent negative on what Trump is doing with immigration. The other was Doge 97% negative spin and tariffs 93% negative spin.

Trump is now underwater handling of immigration on all the latest polls, but it is his highest approval rating (46 percent) so Ainsley lies to pump him up.

Elon Musk is a hated man for infiltrating (and exfiltrating) sensitive personal data from government computers while unceremoniously firing federal workers. Meanwhile, Trump's tariffs have wiped out people's nest eggs.

Steve Doocy then came to the rescue, cape in hand, complaining that Joe Biden had more positive stuff going on.

DOOCY: So when you look at those upside down numbers where during the same one first 100 days of Donald Trump Oh, you know for the most part all negative stuff on the on the big three, whereas Joe Biden, lots of positive stuff and it was still during the Coronavirus pandemic as well. You got to figure okay, if as you said the number one issue for Donald Trump is the border and you know, it's been a runaway success, the numbers are jaw-dropping how things have stopped at our southern border, which is why one of the reasons he got elected Do they talk about that?

Trump's immigration policies have been a nightmare and the country is understanding that by giving him a 53% disapproval rating on one of his pet issues. Setting up a brownshirt ICE force grabbing people off the street, including US citizens and children and deporting them without due process is not going over well.

Trump is deporting fewer migrants than President Biden so how has that been a runaway success for the baby narcissist?

Doocy continued his liefest.

DOOCY: They talk about the tariffs and they talk about supply chain stuff. And they talk about the economy and inflation and those are things that Trump is not as high in the polls as, but those are the things that they are focusing on and that subsequently is one of the reasons you see these numbers.

You mean Americans are too concerned about the effect Trump's moronic tariffs are having on our economy?

Americans are too concerned about rising costs because of Trump's tariffs?

Americans are too worried that inflation is not going down and will increase?

Americans are too worried that RFK Jr is destroying the HHS?

Those little pet peeves?

How dare the media cover life-threatening issues like those.