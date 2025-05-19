A Very Russian Death

Sometimes karma takes a while, but eventually it gets there. That was the case for Vladimir Nedoshivin, a weapons system designer responsible for hypersonic missiles that Russia is currently using against Ukrainian civilians. When an irate neighbour caught him pissing in the stairwell, an altercation occurred, with Nedoshivin ending up at the bottom of a stairwell on May 9, Russia's Victory Day. He died in hospital from his injuries several days later.

Source: United 24

A 74-year-old engineer who was among the designers of Russia’s Iskander tactical missile system has died following an altercation in the town of Kolomna, Moscow region, according to Russian media reports.

Vladimir Nedoshivin, a retired specialist from the Kolomna-based Machine-Building Design Bureau (KBM), was found severely injured in the stairwell of his residential building on May 9. He died several days later in the hospital.

The Russian outlet Kompromat reports that Nedoshivin had lived in social isolation and struggled with alcohol abuse following his retirement.

According to preliminary findings, a confrontation occurred between Nedoshivin and a 32-year-old local plumber, Anatoliy Kolobaytsev, allegedly triggered by inappropriate behavior in a shared building space. Witnesses said the engineer was relieving himself in the stairwell, which reportedly led to a verbal dispute and physical altercation.

Investigators believe the suspect pushed Nedoshivin down the stairs during the incident.

Vladimir Nedoshivin worked for decades at KBM, a key enterprise in Russia’s defense industry. He was directly involved in the development of the 9P78-1 Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile system, a platform widely used by Russian forces in Russia’s war against Ukraines.