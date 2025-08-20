Russian Media Releases Video Of A Vehicle Flying Russian And American Flags

The lightly armored GAZ-71 was seen storming a Ukrainian position in a video released by RT News.
By Ed ScarceAugust 20, 2025

In the wake of Trump's failed summit with Putin, Russian propaganda efforts have been getting crazier than usual. In this video, released by RT News, a captured U.S.-made M113 (a mistake, as it turned out to be an old Soviet-era GAZ-71) is seen attacking a Ukrainian position while flying both the Russian and American flags. As an exercise in political propaganda, not to mention outright trolling, the clip has been a great success for the Russians. The inference being, of course, that the United States has joined the Russian war effort against Ukraine.

Ukraine claims to have since destroyed the vehicle, but that has not been independently verified.

Source: Kyiv Independent

A U.S.-made M113 armored personnel carrier bearing Russian and American flags was filmed storming Ukrainian positions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian propaganda media outlet RT claimed on Aug. 18.

Allegedly sent by Russian soldiers of the 70th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 42nd Guards Division, the video likely shows an M113 GAZ-71 that was supplied to Ukraine by its Western allies. and captured by Russian forces during fighting.

The video was shared by Russian propaganda media just days after U.S. President Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska in what Moscow cast as the end of its international isolation.

Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, condemned the video as "the height of insolence."

"Russians are using the symbols of the United States in their own terrorist, aggressive war involving the killing of civilians," Yermak wrote on Telegram.

The Russians troll with "Sign of the times?"

