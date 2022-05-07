U.S. Soldier In Ukraine Helps Capture Russian Assault Vehicle: 'Thanks, Russia!'

James Vasquez, a former US Army staff sergeant from Connecticut, has been sharing his experiences online of being in an elite group particularly adept at taking out Russian tanks and assault vehicles.
By Ed ScarceMay 7, 2022

Vasquez has been in Ukraine for several months now, detailed on social media in short videos and posts, with a special emphasis on the dangerous work of taking out Russian tanks and assault vehicles on the frontlines of the Ukraine war. For this, he's gained considerable press, a large social media following, and the enmity of the Russian military, who call what he does "CIA propaganda."

Source: Eurasiantimes

James Vasquez, a former US Army staff sergeant from Connecticut, left his home in March to volunteer for Ukraine’s International Legion of Territorial Defense and has been detailing his experience since arriving at Ukraine’s front lines through Twitter, gathering more than 300,000 followers so far.

On May 2, Vasquez shared a video of his team driving an alleged Russian assault vehicle while stating that “we cleared the Russians out of here.” Other joyful cries such as “it’s ours now” and “thanks Russia!” can also be heard.

Vasquez also uploaded a video of weapons and ammunition that he claimed his forces had captured, captioning the post with the statement — “Was a real good day.” While a separate photo depicted several soldiers standing alongside the cache of Russian weaponry. Vasquez wrote, “All the booty we recovered today, no injuries, no fatalities.”

Vasquez has become famous for sharing detailed stories from the frontlines of the ongoing Ukraine war. His tweets have documented accounts of how he negotiated his way through Ukraine’s border, shelling from Russian forces, and other events from the war front.

And it seems they captured another one today.

Here's a report from March.

