If you're wondering why the Russians are so anxious to secure a "peace" deal with Trump (one that excludes Ukraine's input), a big part of it is they're just running out of stuff. According to one estimate, Russia has lost over 67,665 vehicles, which include 10,014 tanks, 20,844 armoured fighting vehicles, and 36,807 vehicles and fuel tanks. Enter Logistic Donkeys to the rescue.

Source: Defence Express

Recent reports of trained donkeys observed in use by the Russian invasion forces in Ukraine, in the frontline zone, for delivery of supplies is explained by experts and media users alike in various ways. Some say it's a desperate measure out of vehicle equipment shortage, or assess its practicality as a means of conquering the terrain inaccessible for ordinary transport. There are humanitarian concerns as well.

But in Russia itself, the prevalent reaction is confusion because the use of draft animals in military logistics doesn't exactly fit the image of "the world's second-strongest army." To make matters worse, the appearance of donkeys in the army was directly involved the Russian Ministry of Defense, it wasn't not as a private initiative by a charity.

Among the first ones to explain the situation to the domestic audience were the Russian Kremlin-affiliated media, with assistance from a member of the parliament's defense committee. The following statement comes from a People's Deputy from the Communist Party, retired Lieutenant General Viktor Sobolev, who commanded the 58th Combined Arms Army in the 2000s.

"There are currently great difficulties in providing units and divisions — including assault detachments and groups, etc. — with ammunition, military supplies, and food, too. If some methods are used, like donkeys, horses, and so on, to deliver ammunition and other property to the front line, that is normal," he said, as quoted by a number of russian outlets.

The very fact a Russian official publicly acknowledged those issues in the Russian armed forces is in itself unusual, as it goes against the official propaganda claiming that everything is perpetually going according to the plan. But, traditionally for Russian propaganda, the member of parliament drew parallels with the WW2 practices in the Soviet Union.