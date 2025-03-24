'You Want To Do Nonsense': Sanders Walks Out On ABC News After Dumb AOC Question

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) tried to end an interview with ABC News after host Jonathan Karl asked an "inside the Beltway" question about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

While speaking to Sanders, Karl wondered if Ocasio-Cortez had a future in the U.S. Senate.

"Would you like to see her join you in the Senate?" Karl asked.

"I said, just a whole lot of people in the Congress. OK, Jonathan, thanks," Sanders said as he got up to leave the interview.

"Wait, I got one more — I got one more. This is an important..." Karl pleaded.

"No, you want to do nonsense. Do nonsense," Sanders interrupted. "I don't want to talk about inside the Beltway stuff."

"I was just asking you about AOC because she was out there with you," Karl explained.

"Well, you know, fine, but I don't want to talk about this," Sanders insisted before agreeing to answer one more question about his political future.

"Right now, I'm Vermont's senator. That's what I do. And I'm very happy to do it. I am 83 years of age. So — and I'm tired," he concluded.