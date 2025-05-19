FBI Director Kash Patel Working Hard To Blame Jan 6 Insurrection On FBI

Trump's sycophantic FBI Director Kash Patel says he's going to unearth his truth about the insurrection on January 6, perpetrated by violent Trump supporters.

This is the only reason Trump appointed Patel, who was a huge proponent of the BIG Lie that Trump used to claim the 2020 election was stolen from him and deny any involvement with the attack on the Capitol.

MAGA Queen Maria Bartiromo began the segment by asking, "What actually happened on January 6th?"

The world knows what happened on January 6th, but Patel will do his best to rewrite what happened when homegrown Trump supporters committed treason.

"And we now know unequivocally that President Trump lawfully authorized the deployment of the National Guard," Patel said, forgetting that it was his acting Defense Secretary who did it while Trump watched the Capitol invasion on television as he munched cheeseburgers and fries.

Patel ranted and claimed Trump authorized the National Guard, but as the AP reported, that never happened.

That is a lie.

THE FACTS: Trump has repeatedly and falsely claimed that he offered National Guard troops to the Capitol and that his offer was rejected. He has previously said he signed an order for 20,000 troops to go to the Capitol. While Trump was involved in discussions in the days prior to Jan. 6 about whether the National Guard would be called ahead of the joint session, he issued no such order or formal request before or during the rioting, and the guard’s arrival was delayed for hours as Pentagon officials deliberated over how to proceed.

"We mobilized the fastest {garbled} start in Washington, D.C. since World War II. And the largest occupation of D.C. by the National Guard since the American Revolution," Patel ranted. "That's what happened on January 6th."

Wait, what is he talking about? Did he not see thousands of Trump supporters destroying the US Capitol in an effort to hang Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi as well as putting a stop to the certification of delegates?

PATEL: But what you and your viewers want to know, now that we've beat back that disinformation campaign with actual truth, is what was the FBI doing?



Well, we got answers coming. We just found a trove of information and it's on its way to Capitol Hill right now. And they've asked and they're getting them and you're getting answers on January 6th. You're getting answers on what sourcing was utilized, what money was utilized, how many assets were utilized, who made those decisions. You're getting it. We can only control the FBI, but you're getting it from the FBI. BARTIROMO: Were there FBI agents undercover egging people on? PATEL: Like I said, that answer is coming and it's on its way to Congress. I saw it. I saw the portfolio of information. We dug far and wide to find it. And I'm pretty sure now we have a conclusive, definitive answer. But you and the public are going to have it. You're going to see it in writing over to Capitol Hill.

Wow, the FBI Director is working diligently to blame his agency for the insurrection.

Trump has been looking for anybody to cosign his lies that he had nothing to do with the attack on the US Capitol by his supporters and instead made believe it was a deep state plot.

In that job he has this useful idiot to do his dirty work.

WTF kind of leadership is in the FBI?

The rank and file must be so proud.