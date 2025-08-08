Kash Patel Fires FBI's Jan 6th Investigator

More unwarranted firings against agents trying to defend the US Constitution against Trump
By John AmatoAugust 8, 2025

Trumps vengeance purge continues in the FBI, as former acting director Brian Driscoll and three other FBI agents were unceremoniously fired by Kash Patel.

Reuters reports, "Driscoll, who temporarily served as the bureau's director early this year before FBI Director Kash Patel's Senate confirmation, was viewed as a hero by some in the bureau after he sought to shield them from being targeted for their role in investigating people who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, in a failed bid to overturn Trump's election defeat."

There is no just cause for many of the firings within the Trump administration, and this is another case of Trump defending his January 16 insurrectionists while punishing those on hand who were trying to protect the US Capitol and members of Congress who were endangered by the MAGA mob.

"Last night I was informed that tomorrow will be my last day in the FBI. I understand that you may have a lot of questions regarding why, for which I currently have no answers. No cause has been articulated at this time," he wrote, according to a copy seen by Reuters. "Please know that it has been the honor of my life to serve alongside each of you."

Wanting to protect other agents from Trump's wrath is not a firing offense.

The Trump administration offered no explanation as to why he was fired along with several of his colleagues.

The FBI has a review process which gives agents due process so that the agency does become a hotbed of political activity, but that was ignored.

The entire DOJ has become an arm of the Republican party and being used to punish political rivals.

