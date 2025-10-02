FBI's Kash Patel Chooses TPUSA Over Anti-Defamation League

The FBI Director is turning the FBI into a right-wing activist group.
By John AmatoOctober 2, 2025

Kash Patel is quickly turning the FBI into a right-wing activist hate group as its Director and added another notch to his playbook by ending ties with the Anti Defamation League because they criticized Charlie Kirk's TPUSA.

The ADL has worked for years with the FBI and has called out many racists and anti-Semites with their glossary of Glossary of Extremism and Hate. However, with the backlash they are receiving from the MAGA cult over the death of Charlie Kirk, they have removed it from their website. Elon Musk has called the ADL a hate group so that says a lot about their credibility.

On topic, The Daily Beast points out that Kash is doing this in part to score points with Trump. Donald's nemesis James Comey had praised the ADL in the past.

It's not the job of the FBI to cut ties with groups because they do not support their friends.

This is another black-eye for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

