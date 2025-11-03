Kash Patel Fires FBI Official In Charge Of Managing Jet Fleet

The country is under the control of a bunch of immature sorority girls, who pass burn books to the media and then get canned for saying what everyone already knew. After all, Patel's flight paths are already public record. Does firing this guy make sense? Via the Guardian:

A top FBI official with 27 years standing has reportedly been fired by the bureau after its director, Kash Patel, became enraged by press stories revealing he had used a government jet to travel to see his girlfriend sing the national anthem at a wrestling match.

Who among has not glommed onto the company jet for such a momentous opportunity?

Steven Palmer, who had worked at the bureau since 1998, was fired as head of the FBI’s critical incident response group which is responsible for handling major security threats as well as overseeing the agency’s fleet of jets. He was the third head of the unit to be dismissed since Patel became the second Trump administration’s FBI director in February. Bloomberg Law, which broke the story, said that three unnamed sources had expressed astonishment at the sacking given that Patel’s flight schedules were fully public and trackable on websites. A day after her performance, Patel himself had reposted photos showing him together with his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, on his X account.

According to Bloomberg, Patel had become furious about the stories about his previous use of the FBI jet to go on the date with Wilkins.

Soon after, Palmer had been told he could resign instantly or be fired. Because that's how these snowflakes roll!