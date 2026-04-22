Kash Patel Is A National Security Risk

The well-sourced Atlantic article describing FBI director Kash Patel's unconscionable actions leading the most important agency for the protection of the American people shows him to be a national security risk, and he must be discharged immediately.

Trump installed many of his sycophantic January 6 deniers, election fraud, and deep state liars to high positions in his government so they could exact revenge on his political enemies and those who investigated him, not caring that these agencies need real leadership instead of wannabe MAGA influencers using their position for clickbait.

The title of their piece, "The FBI Director Is MIA," soft pedals his actual actions and his alleged highly intoxicated state.

"He is erratic, suspicious of others, and prone to jumping to conclusions before he has necessary evidence, according to the more than two dozen people I interviewed about Patel’s conduct, including current and former FBI officials, staff at law-enforcement and intelligence agencies, hospitality-industry workers, members of Congress, political operatives, lobbyists, and former advisers."

That isn't a quality you need to lead an agency of 38,000 people. Like many Americans, his drinking is an issue.

"On multiple occasions in the past year, members of his security detail had difficulty waking Patel because he was seemingly intoxicated, according to information supplied to Justice Department and White House officials. A request for “breaching equipment”—normally used by SWAT and hostage-rescue teams to quickly gain entry into buildings—was made last year because Patel had been unreachable behind locked doors, according to multiple people familiar with the request."

This is one of the most damning sentences in the piece. "Some of Patel’s colleagues at the FBI worry that his personal behavior has become a threat to public safety."

Wow, just wow. His job is specific to public safety.

How can a man like this still be running the FBI?

Here comes the MIA part

"Officials said that Patel has been an irregular presence at FBI headquarters and in field offices, and that he has compounded the agency’s existing bureaucratic bottlenecks. Several current and former officials told me that Patel is often away or unreachable, delaying time-sensitive decisions needed to advance investigations. On several occasions, an official told me, Patel’s delays resulted in normally unflappable agents “losing their shit.”



Patel's September social media post on the Charlie Kirk shooting should have been enough to remove him from office. To become part of the national story, he wrote, “The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody.”

That was a lie.

Because of Kash Patel's massive firings since he took office, there is a significant shortage of special agents, as many are resigning and taking buyouts.

One has to wonder if White House officials themselves were anonymous sources for the Atlanta article to get the word out on him, so that it would force Trump to remove Patel from office.

This excuse for his public drinking is not helping Patel either.

McCormick on Kash Patel: I’ve seen plenty of guys drink and have fun. When they are on their spare time, that’s their business. I bet you there are a lot of Americans out there who take offense to that. Does that mean I can’t go party with my friends and then go do my job during… pic.twitter.com/6ihgT2ooLt — Acyn (@Acyn) April 20, 2026

The health and safety of this country are at risk every day Patel remains the FBI Director.