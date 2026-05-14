Ron Johnson Hates China But Loves Their (Money) Take Out

Even while his Fearless Leader is playing all nice in China, Wisconsin's really dumb senator, Ron Johnson, went on Fox to badmouth the country:

Well, Sandra, well, the American public ought to read Sun Tzu's Art of War because it's exactly the kind of warfare that China conducts across the board. They're long-term thinkers. They have pervasively invaded America with the investments into our university system. They have plundered America to the tune of probably trillions of dollars of our intellectual property to help build up their economy. They just don't fight fair, and this is one example of that as well. So now we need to be on guard. I wish China was a friendly, competitive economic rival, but they're an unfriendly adversary. They want to replace us, which would be very bad for the world.

RoJo's words are a little surprising when one looks at how he has embraced China over the years.

As far back as 2010, RoJo was praising China because of the certainty they provide for businesses:

In 2019, RoJo wasn't concerned about China investigating the Bidens at Trump's request. Well, doesn't that make you go "Hmmm?"

The astute reader probably saw this coming, but there is a reason why RoJo has such warm affections for China. Actually, he has tens of millions of reasons:

According to financial disclosures reported by The Guardian, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) made $57 million since he first ran for public office in 2010, partially boosted by business dealings with China. Johnson previously served as a top executive for a family-run plastic manufacturer called Pacur in Oshkosh, whose parent company Bemis has done extensive business with China. “A close examination of Johnson’s financial disclosures and other public filings to the Securities and Exchange Commission, legal filings and other public records reveal that Johnson’s wealth was boosted by his company’s ties to another company that was owned and managed by his family, which in turn grew its business in China, acquired businesses in China, and reported having a loan worth tens of millions of dollars from the Bank of China,” The Guardian’s Stephanie Kirchgaessner reported.

So, why the sudden change of face towards China? Did they stop payment on a check? Nah, it's just a matter of political convenience. It's easier to badmouth China than to admit that Trump's then Homeland Security Secretary was too busy doing cosplay glamor shots and bumping uglies on government planes to be worried about Chinese spies in government.