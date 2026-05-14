JD Vance: Trump Didn't Say That Thing Everyone Heard Him Say

During a Wednesday press conference, Vice President JD Vance was asked whether he shared Trump's view that Americans' deteriorating financial circumstances should not factor into Iran-related policy decisions — and his response was openly dishonest. Shocking, I know.

"Do you agree with the President’s position that Americans' financial situations should not be a consideration?" a reporter asked.

Vance: I don’t think he said that." Vance blatantly lied. "I think that's a misrepresentation of what the president said."

Reporter: Do you agree with the President’s position that Americans' financial situations should not be a consideration? Vance: I don’t think he said that. I think that's a misrepresentation of what the president said. — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2026-05-13T18:51:45.751Z

That is a lie, and Vance knows it. Ellen covered it here on Tuesday.

"Mr. President, to what extent are Americans’ financial situations motivating you to make a deal?” a reporter asked.

“Not even a little bit,” Trump said. “The only thing that matters when I'm talking about Iran, they can't have a nuclear weapon. I don't think about Americans' financial situation. I don't think about anybody. I think about one thing. We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That's all."

Let's roll that clip again:

Trump on Iran War: Reporter: What extent are Americans’ financial situation motivating you to make a deal? Trump: Not even a little bit. I don't think about Americans’ financial situation — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2026-05-12T18:08:35.240Z

What a gaslighting overrated writer and smug bootlicking vice president. For the first time in three years, Americans’ wages are no longer outpacing inflation. Grocery, gas, housing, and health care costs are completely unaffordable. Trump's poll numbers are in this shitter. The President's #1 job is to keep the country safe: to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, and Trump has failed to do so. Instead, he got us into a war of his choosing, which is not only crippling this country, but it also affects the world financially.

Hey, but at least Trump is doing well. He and his spawn are financially benefiting from his presidency. Trump is $3 billion wealthier since 2024, while the rest of us are concerned about eating and medical costs. Oh, and have you filled up your car with gas lately? We heard what Donald said, and we'll remember it in November.