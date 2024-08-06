One SHOCKING Trump Confession That Could COST Him The Election!

Donald Trump was racist as hell at the NABJ Conference--what's new, right? But there was another important question he was asked that was overlooked because of it, and it just may spell his end.

I want you to watch the video and see if you can catch what I'm getting at, I don't want to give it away. Watch the commentary and see what Trump is asked and how he answers, and it tells you a whole lot about a HUGE mistake he clearly knows he's made, as he gets defensive and can't even respond with a simple "yes" or "no" to an easy question.

When you see it, you'll realize how Trump actually knows what he's done. Another anvil weighing down his boat (presumably with a heavy battery and surrounded by sharks, forcing Trump to choose between electrocution and being eaten by a shark because...OMG HE'S FUCKING WEIRD and needs to shut up w that stupid story already).

