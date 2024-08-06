One SHOCKING Trump Confession That Could COST Him The Election!

Donald Trump was racist as hell at the NABJ Conference--what's new, right? But there was another important question he was asked that was overlooked because of it, and it just may spell his end
By Cliff SchecterAugust 6, 2024

Donald Trump was racist as hell at the NABJ Conference--what's new, right? But there was another important question he was asked that was overlooked because of it, and it just may spell his end.

I want you to watch the video and see if you can catch what I'm getting at, I don't want to give it away. Watch the commentary and see what Trump is asked and how he answers, and it tells you a whole lot about a HUGE mistake he clearly knows he's made, as he gets defensive and can't even respond with a simple "yes" or "no" to an easy question.

When you see it, you'll realize how Trump actually knows what he's done. Another anvil weighing down his boat (presumably with a heavy battery and surrounded by sharks, forcing Trump to choose between electrocution and being eaten by a shark because...OMG HE'S FUCKING WEIRD and needs to shut up w that stupid story already).

Folks, if you like the content, please SUBSCRIBE to my channel, which lately has been growing as we create more & more content and the creative juices flow. I'll hope you'll join me there!

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon