Nation's Dumbest Senator Wants To Dump 35M Off Medicaid

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) is the latest Republican Senator lying about those on Medicaid, claiming at least 35 million people don't deserve access to health care.

Republican Senators are scrambling to pass this severely unpopular bill to appease Demented Trump and in the process are making all sorts of wild claims to defend cutting millions of people out of Medicaid to give their wealthy donors tax breaks.

In the latest Fox News poll, "by a 21-point margin, voters questioned opposed the federal budget legislation (38% favored vs. 59% opposed), which passed by the House of Representatives by just one vote last month."

Sen. Mullin joined Newsmax Monday morning and was asked by host Marc Lotter about Trump's campaign promise not to cut healthcare for anyone, while still cutting it for 17 million or so in the big ugly bill.

LOTTER: A couple of your fellow Republican senators have already come out against the bill, including North Carolina Senator Tom Tillis. He thinks it breaks President Trump's campaign promise to not cut Medicaid. Everybody keeps talking about cutting Medicaid. They're just talking about taking people who aren't eligible for it and getting them off of it.

So there are 35 million lazy, single people on Medicaid who are losers and scamming the system. Let's see your proof.

MULLIN: That's absolutely correct. Mark, that's exactly correct. We're not cutting Medicaid for those that Medicaid was designed for. Here's a number I like to throw out all the time. There's 35 million people that live below the poverty line inside the United States. There's only over 70 million people signed up for Medicaid. Now, you're going to tell me there's not room to make cuts to actually have it in place, Medicaid in place for those that it was actually designed for. There's plenty of room there.

How does "making cuts" equate to fucking over 35 million low income or disabled people?

MULLIN: That just means that they took advantage of Obamacare and inflated their numbers in Medicaid that people that are signed up currently in their state should never be there, like able body working individuals that have no dependency, no medical condition, and no reason to work other than they're lazy.

Republicans are using the same scumbag lines from the Reagan years of attacking Welfare recipients as driving Cadillacs and eating lobster off your tax dollars instead of working.