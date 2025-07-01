Idaho Killer To Plead Guilty To Murder

Huge twist in the Brian Kohberger trial - he is entering a plea to four murders and will be sentenced to life in prison with no chance to appeal, but his life will be spared. No Death penalty.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin was first to break the news late on Monday. He reported that the prosecution had offered a plea to Kohberger to plea guilty to all four murders and in exchange he will not face the death penalty.

Brian Kohberger, 30, will be sentenced to four life sentences with no opportunity for parole and will waive all rights to appeal. A hearing has been scheduled for July 2nd, this Wednesday, presumably for him to enter a change in plea from not guilty to guilty.

Kohberger will admit to killing four college students on November 13, 2022 in Moscow, Idaho: Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves.

The soon to be admitted murderer was arrested in Pennsylvania less than a month later after his DNA was found on a knife sheath at the crime scene. They also tied him to the location using his cell phone,

The trial was supposed to start in August, but it looks like the families will be spared a horrific trial, although it is reported that not all four are happy with the plea deal.

The family of Kaylee Goncalves posted on Facebook: “It’s true! We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho. They have failed us. Please give us some time. This was very unexpected. We appreciate all your love and support.”

It is unclear if they were unaware of the plea deal or if they are just unhappy that he won't face the death penalty.

The reality is this - many death penalty cases are overturned on appeal and actual convert to life without parole anyhow. And even if the death penalty sentence sticks, convicted offenders usually sit on death row for literally decades before they are executed.

Justice is coming and this murderer will never have a day of peace or freedom again.