JD Vance Wins An Award! 'Worst Polling Of A VP Since 1980'

So much winning...
By John AmatoJuly 25, 2024

Harry Enten, formerly an analyst with FiveThirtyEight and currently with CNN, explained the damning new poll numbers for JD Vance.

There's usually a bump for candidates following a convention, but JD Vance won the honor of having the worst poll numbers directly following their convention since 1980.

ERIN BURNETT: What do you see right now?

HARRY ENTEN: Frankly, I don't really understand the pick, and apparently neither do the American voters.

Because we take a look at the net favorable rating for J.D. Vance. That's a favorable minus unfavorable.

It's a negative net territory.

Look at that. Negative six points.

I will tell you, Erin, I have gone all the way back since 1980.

He is the first guy, after immediately following a convention, who was a VP pick and actually had a net negative favorable rating.

That is underwater.

The average since 2000 is plus 19 points. J.D. Vance, making history in the completely wrong way.

I mean, it's amazing.

Plus 19.

BURNETT: And I know people talk, VPs don't usually matter, but they're usually, at least not a negative. Usually they're pretty popular.

ENTEN: Usually they're popular. In this case, he's dragging Trump down.

Ohio is already a red state, so it made no sense for the cockwobbler to pick Vance for any reason, except that he's white and "good-looking."

image

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon