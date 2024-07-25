JD Vance Wins An Award! 'Worst Polling Of A VP Since 1980'

Harry Enten, formerly an analyst with FiveThirtyEight and currently with CNN, explained the damning new poll numbers for JD Vance.

There's usually a bump for candidates following a convention, but JD Vance won the honor of having the worst poll numbers directly following their convention since 1980.

ERIN BURNETT: What do you see right now? HARRY ENTEN: Frankly, I don't really understand the pick, and apparently neither do the American voters. Because we take a look at the net favorable rating for J.D. Vance. That's a favorable minus unfavorable. It's a negative net territory. Look at that. Negative six points. I will tell you, Erin, I have gone all the way back since 1980. He is the first guy, after immediately following a convention, who was a VP pick and actually had a net negative favorable rating. That is underwater. The average since 2000 is plus 19 points. J.D. Vance, making history in the completely wrong way. I mean, it's amazing. Plus 19. BURNETT: And I know people talk, VPs don't usually matter, but they're usually, at least not a negative. Usually they're pretty popular. ENTEN: Usually they're popular. In this case, he's dragging Trump down.

Ohio is already a red state, so it made no sense for the cockwobbler to pick Vance for any reason, except that he's white and "good-looking."