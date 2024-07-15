It's Official: J.D. Vance Is Trump's New Lapdog VP Candidate

In a post on his lying Truth Social account, Donald Trump announced that J.D. Vance, who is almost as accomplished a liar as Trump, will be his pick for Vice President.

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump wrote. What he really meant was that he appreciated Peter Thiel buying him a bulldog.

And of course, Lumpy couldn't resist a little bitty lie at the end: "J.D. has has a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond," he wrote. Yeah, that didn't happen. Again, Peter Thiel bought himself a potential veep.

Aaron Rupar, who is from Minnesota, noted:

Trump praises JD Vance for his fight on behalf of workers in Minnesota, which is not a thing that's happened https://t.co/Cnkd6bhfW9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 15, 2024

It should also be noted that there was a time where J.D. Vance had thoughts about his potential boss as either "America's Hitler" or "a cynical asshole." What J.D. Vance learned is that it's possible to be both, and he wants in on the action.

Here is the text message JD Vance sent to his friend where he said Trump was either “a cynical asshole” or “America’s Hitler.” pic.twitter.com/MDSL11MhPb — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 15, 2024

And here he is complaining about Trump's policy on migrants.

Here is JD Vance complaining about how Trump demonizes migrants, trade with China, and “Democratic elites” to stoke fear and exploit white working class voters. pic.twitter.com/sAcW1xSn4y — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 15, 2024

But hey, it's good to see that the Republican party is running with their formula of a couple of white dudes who hate women. It's just the ticket to their downfall.