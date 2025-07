Mock Paper Scissors: Newspeak from Trump and the Republicans.

Robert Reich: This is fascism.

Lawyers, Guns and Money: Zohran Mamdani’s upset victory has caused panic in MAGA-land.

In These Times: Zohran Mamdani's win is the beginning of the end of the old Democratic Party.

Bark Bark Woof Woof: The glorious Fourth.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.