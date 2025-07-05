Defiant Americans Turn Out For July 4th Anti-Trump Protests

We will never forget.
By Susie MadrakJuly 5, 2025

Hundreds of "Free America" demonstrations protesting Trump & his admin are happening across the nation today.

"The protests are being organized by the same group behind the Women's March, with the stated goal being to "Free America from the grip of hate and the politics of fear.”"

Muckraker Chronicles (@muckrakerchron.bsky.social) 2025-07-04T20:29:30.575Z

Hell yeah Columbus!

July 4th in Columbus, Ohio—and the people are bringing the heat.

Under a scorching sun, protestors flood the Statehouse steps to rage against Trump’s Big Ugly Bill, ICE raids, and fascist cruelty.

This is what real patriotism looks like: furious, loud, unafraid.

Jennifer ✨Get In Good Trouble (@thejenniwren.teamlh.social) 2025-07-04T20:42:00.219Z

Protestors gather in Miami against the regime, include US veterans who have had enough of Trump's fascist takeover.

The call to remove Donald Trump due to his various criminal acts and rampant corruption.

(📷 ‪@scottlinnen.bsky.social‬ ) #3E #NoKings #RefuseFascism

Anonymous (@youranoncentral.bsky.social) 2025-07-04T17:15:37.823Z

Anti-regime protests spotted at Schaumburg IL, people are out against ICE ethnic cleansing, "Big Beautiful Bill" autogenocide, and blatant corruption by the regime and its oligarch collaborators. #3E #NoKings #RefuseFascism ( 📹@annemod.bsky.social ‬ )

Anonymous (@youranoncentral.bsky.social) 2025-07-04T17:05:48.839Z

Meanwhile in LA, their 4th of July events canceled, protests begin. They’ve just started and the crowd is growing.

LorennaCleary.bsky.social (@lorennacleary.bsky.social) 2025-07-04T19:19:44.755Z

A small group is already there chanting at the armed men.

LorennaCleary.bsky.social (@lorennacleary.bsky.social) 2025-07-04T19:45:52.914Z

Back in DC, the protesters are on the march. It extends for blocks.

LorennaCleary.bsky.social (@lorennacleary.bsky.social) 2025-07-04T19:52:18.850Z

Anti-Trump Protests In Florida and More Great News

The Watchdog Coalition (@thewatchdogco.bsky.social) 2025-06-30T13:54:36.418Z

🔴 🇺🇸 #NOW About 1,500 people showed up out of an estimated 3,000 Democratic voters IN #NewMexico. Many Hispanics showed up wearing "F*** ICE" signs too.

These #NoKings protests could easily eclipse June's.

Olivia 💙 4thTransformer 🇲🇽 (@olivia4t.bsky.social) 2025-07-04T20:44:52.183Z

www.dallasnews.com/news/2025/07... Dallas community gathers downtown for Independence Day rally, protests Trump admin

LeftonMain (@leftonmainst.bsky.social) 2025-07-04T21:29:59.202Z

Live in San Francisco right now.

LorennaCleary.bsky.social (@lorennacleary.bsky.social) 2025-07-05T04:56:35.581Z

Discussion

