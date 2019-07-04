Trump Promises July 4th Flyover In Putin's Plane

Trump tweeted out this garble a little while ago. And it's still up, for now.
And if it's removed, for posterity:
UPDATE: The original tweet is now deleted, but was up for over an hour.
And naturally Twitter blew up. Air Force One is the designation for all presidential aircraft, not Aircraft One. It usually refers to the Boeing VC25A's, a military version of a Boeing 747. Another Homer Simpson moment brought to you by the thing in the White House. D'oh!
And ironically, Aircraft One is the designation for Vladimir Putin's state aircraft, as many tweets pointed out. So, on the Fourth of July, an American president celebrates in the most embarrassing way possible.