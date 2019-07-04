Trump Promises July 4th Flyover In Putin's Plane

Trump tweeted out this garble a little while ago. And it's still up, for now.

People are coming from far and wide to join us today and tonight for what is turning out to be one of the biggest celebrations in the history of our Country, SALUTE TO AMERICA, an all day event at the Lincoln Memorial, culminating with large scale flyovers of the most modern..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2019

And if it's removed, for posterity:

UPDATE: The original tweet is now deleted, but was up for over an hour.



And naturally Twitter blew up. Air Force One is the designation for all presidential aircraft, not Aircraft One. It usually refers to the Boeing VC25A's, a military version of a Boeing 747. Another Homer Simpson moment brought to you by the thing in the White House. D'oh!

And ironically, Aircraft One is the designation for Vladimir Putin's state aircraft, as many tweets pointed out. So, on the Fourth of July, an American president celebrates in the most embarrassing way possible.

"Aircraft One"? Really, Mr. President? You don't know the name of your own plane? Or is this some new plane that you are presenting to the world today? https://t.co/vMUKEio6k7 — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) July 4, 2019

“Aircraft One” is what Putin’s plane is known as in Russia. https://t.co/cmJ70MDyrA — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 4, 2019

Trump writes that "Aircraft One" may do a "low & loud sprint" over his military parade https://t.co/VVBt1IVRUA pic.twitter.com/rUcoG02HOm — Boing Boing (@BoingBoing) July 4, 2019