Trump Boards Air Force One With Toilet Paper Stuck To His Shoe

This appears to be authentic. An incredulous twitterverse looked on.

Source: Bustle

In a week consumed by a fraught Supreme Court confirmation battle, you could probably use a little levity. To that end, on Thursday, a video of Trump boarding Air Force One with toilet paper apparently stuck to his shoe surfaced. And it's everything you imagined.

The clip first shows the president getting out of a limousine. It's parked directly in front of a staircase that leads up to the open door of Air Force One. Secret Service agents are milling around the car as Trump climbs the stairs ... with a little white scrap trailing off his left shoe. He stops to wave at the top of the stairs, then enters the plane, leaving the scrap outside the entrance.

There's no way to know it was in fact toilet paper — or even how it got there — but Twitter users seemed convinced.