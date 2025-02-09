Erratic Old Man's Revenge Tour Continues, This Time Targeting Biden

Donald's tour of retribution continues, revoking his predecessor's security clearance and ending intelligence briefings. Donald announced this on Truth Social, saying that it's a courtesy to provide former Presidents the intel, but since Biden ended 45's in 2021, he's playing tit-for-tat, saying, "JOE, YOU’RE FIRED."

"There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden’s Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings," The Yam Man wrote. "He set this precedent in 2021, when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents."

"The Hur Report revealed that Biden suffers from “poor memory” and, even in his “prime,” could not be trusted with sensitive information," he added. "I will always protect our National Security — JOE, YOU’RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

In 2021, Biden told CBS News that Donald could not be trusted with having access to classified information because of his "erratic behavior."

"I'd rather not speculate out loud," Biden said then. "I just think that there is no need for him to have the intelligence briefings. What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?"

"Because of his erratic behavior unrelated to the insurrection," Biden said.

1. President Trump says former President Biden can’t access classified information anymore. Just a few things… U.S. Presidents don’t have a security clearance; they have access to classified information by virtue of their position. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yasharali.bsky.social) 2025-02-07T23:31:39.960Z

'Unworthy of a president': Senator 'angered' by Trump’s latest ‘revenge’ move: Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) delivered a forceful pushback to President Donald Trump’s shedding the security clearance for former President Joe Biden – a move of “retribution” he said is "unworthy of a president."… — #TuckFrump (@realtuckfrumper.bsky.social) 2025-02-08T01:50:35Z

President Donald Trump said Friday that he’s revoking former President Joe Biden’s security clearance and ending the daily intelligence briefings he’s receiving in payback for Biden doing the same to him in 2021. — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune.com) 2025-02-08T00:09:04.366Z

47's insecurity needs to be revoked. It's dangerous. So, the guy who incited an attempted coup to cling to power is back in the White House revoking Biden's security clearance. We sure could use Raymond Reddington right now.