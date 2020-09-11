Politics
Fox News Insinuates Biden Was Privy To Intel About Covid In February

Joe Biden didn't start getting intelligence briefings until June, but that didn't stop Fox's John Roberts from insinuating that they started in February so he and Neil Cavuto could "both-sides" Trump's disastrous response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here's Roberts and Neil Cavuto following Trump's lie-filled campaign event disguised as a press briefing, discussing some comments by Biden's staff on what the former VP knew and what Trump knew in the beginning of the year:

CAVUTO: The Biden people with whom we've chatted have been talking about it's not a fair comparison, saying what Joe Biden knew at the time versus the president, because the president has all this information that the former as vice president did not.

Do we know, and this is a mug's game here, when Joe Biden started receiving intelligence and related briefings that would by and large corroborate what the White House is hearing.

ROBERTS: No, I don't know when Biden would have had those briefings on coronavirus, but there does come a time when a candidate looks like they were going to become the nominee that they get in on these intelligence briefings. That probably would have happened around that time.

But I do remember, whether it was Biden, whether it was de Blasio, Cuomo or Nancy Pelosi, during the month of February and the early part of March, the Democrats were playing this down themselves. So for them to turn around now and say the president's guilty of that, well, they were doing the same thing back then.

CUVUTO: Yeah, I believe in Joe Biden's case in March, he had a large rally himself and in fact had criticized the president's move to ban flights from Asia and the rest, so it does seem that we should judge both men and what they were saying and doing by the same means.

Last time I checked, Joe Biden wasn't president when this pandemic hit. This is on Trump, no matter how desperately he and his enablers on his propaganda network try to distract from that fact and deflect blame onto anyone and everyone else but Trump.

