GOP Senator Attacks Pelosi In Response To News Of McCarthy Phone Call

All that's old is new again. In response to the breaking news that the Senate voted to allow witnesses in the impeachment trial, Republican Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall wants to put Nancy Pelosi on trial.

Fox's Neil Cavuto asked Marshall his thoughts on his fellow Republican Senators voting in support of the House Managers' request to subpoena and depose Rep. Jaime Hererra Butler, and if her statement about what Trump said to Kevin McCarthy is true, would he be angry, and agree that these actions today are justified.

Marshall twisted himself into knots in response, first saying, yes, he would be angry, but griping about “due process” and making some ridiculous analogy to someone being tried for speeding and "in the middle of the trial they will charge you for robbing a bank.” Cavuto cut Marshall off as he continued to harp about “constitutional issues” and again tried to get Marshall to respond to his initial question.

“Senator, I'm sorry I wasn't clear” Cavuto pressed. “I know what you're saying about did he instigate it, but in the middle of it all when it was doing on, he did nothing to stop it. Would that add a level of doubt to your views here that the president could have gotten this under control but if this conversation is true, he did nothing to do so?”

Marshall responded by trying to shift the blame to the real villain here... one of their favorite scapegoats... Nancy Pelosi.

“Look, there's more questions than answers here and that's why we need a due process” Marshall carped. “There's too many facts out there to begin to speculate on what the president knew. The real question is what did Nancy Pelosi know and when did she know it? Obviously with all of the intelligence here, why didn't we beef up security the day of the riots?”

Somehow the name Mitch McConnell never left his lips. As we've already discussed here, if Pelosi is responsible for the security breach at the Capitol, so is McConnell, and so were the Capitol Police. And it doesn't excuse Trump for inciting the mob, and it doesn't excuse his refusal to activate the National Guard for hours on end while the lives of his vice president and the members of Congress were being threatened.