Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Sen. Lindsey Graham Tries To Blame Nancy Pelosi For Security Breach During Trump's Capitol Riot

Sen. Graham is happy playing the fool for the Trump administration.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by Heather
Views:

During an interview on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo, Sen. Lindsey Graham tried to blame Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the breakdowns in security after Trump supporters became domestic terrorists and sacked the US Capitol.

"How the hell could that happen, where was Nancy Pelosi? It's her job to provide Capitol security. We'll get to the bottom of that," Sen. Graham threatened.

Sen. Graham is playing the fool and feeding phony information to Trump supporters, since it's the Capitol police that are responsible for security.

If Graham was actually correct by targeting Pelosi, then outgoing Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell would be just as culpable.

There is a House and Senate Sergeant-at-Arms who also provide security.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund was responsible for security, and he resigned the following day after the riots occurred.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team