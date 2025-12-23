Trump Threatens Us With A Good Time. A Really Good Time

"Would you like me to leave the Presidency?"
Trump Threatens Us With A Good Time. A Really Good Time
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardDecember 23, 2025

Donald J. Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday and discussed leaving the presidency for a job as a television host. Trump noted that he will be hosting an event at the "Trump Kennedy Center," and asked his fans to weigh in on his "Master of Ceremony abilities."

Perhaps Trump has realized that his distraction efforts of blowing up boats, making war noises, and still wanting to annex Greenland aren't working. Or he's making a jokey joke. It's difficult to tell with this demented old clown.

"THE TRUMP KENNEDY CENTER HONORS will be broadcast tonight, on CBS, and Stream on Paramount+," he wrote. "Tune in at 8 P.M. EST! At the request of the Board, and just about everybody else in America, I am hosting the event."

"Tell me what you think of my 'Master of Ceremony' abilities," he added. "If really good, would you like me to leave the Presidency in order to make “hosting” a full time job? We will be honoring true GREATS in the History of Entertainment: Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford, KISS, George Strait, and Gloria Gaynor."

Well, I can't watch it. I'll be busy vacuuming my neighbor's lawn - or something. Trump's name is all over the newly released Jeffrey Epstein documents, and he comes up with that post. I have to admit that it's an offer most of us can't refuse. Just get the fuck out of the People's House.

Trump will destroy this country to cover up his failure as president, the apocalyptic economy, and his many scandals. Instead, just leave. Hubs and I will even pop open the champagne we've been saving in the fridge for when he kicks it.

Trump leaving the presidency to host a meaningless award show with his name on it does feel like the logical direction of this presidency tbh

Flowers is Blue (@flowersisbritish.bsky.social) 2025-12-23T15:50:11.206Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon