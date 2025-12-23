Trump Threatens Us With A Good Time. A Really Good Time

Donald J. Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday and discussed leaving the presidency for a job as a television host. Trump noted that he will be hosting an event at the "Trump Kennedy Center," and asked his fans to weigh in on his "Master of Ceremony abilities."

Perhaps Trump has realized that his distraction efforts of blowing up boats, making war noises, and still wanting to annex Greenland aren't working. Or he's making a jokey joke. It's difficult to tell with this demented old clown.

"THE TRUMP KENNEDY CENTER HONORS will be broadcast tonight, on CBS, and Stream on Paramount+," he wrote. "Tune in at 8 P.M. EST! At the request of the Board, and just about everybody else in America, I am hosting the event."

"Tell me what you think of my 'Master of Ceremony' abilities," he added. "If really good, would you like me to leave the Presidency in order to make “hosting” a full time job? We will be honoring true GREATS in the History of Entertainment: Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford, KISS, George Strait, and Gloria Gaynor."

Well, I can't watch it. I'll be busy vacuuming my neighbor's lawn - or something. Trump's name is all over the newly released Jeffrey Epstein documents, and he comes up with that post. I have to admit that it's an offer most of us can't refuse. Just get the fuck out of the People's House.

Trump will destroy this country to cover up his failure as president, the apocalyptic economy, and his many scandals. Instead, just leave. Hubs and I will even pop open the champagne we've been saving in the fridge for when he kicks it.