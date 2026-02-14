White House Calls ICE Murders Of Two Citizens A Successful Minnesota Operation

Sociopathic in every way.
By John AmatoFebruary 14, 2026

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed the highly controversial and violent ICE raids in Minneapolis was a resounding success, ignoring the murders of Renée Good and Alex Pretti by rogue mask-wearing agents.

When Tom Homan basically ended the operation in Minneapolis, MAGAts like Steve Bannon were furious because it meant surrender to the cult.

It was an admission that Stephen Miller's white nationalist goon squad went too far.

The truth can never be expressed if it is a negative for Demented Donald, so Trump's AI press bot joined Fox and Friends to deliver the MAGA propaganda report.

EARHARDT: So, Democrats, they were celebrating when Tom Homan announced that he was going to pull down the immigration operations in Minnesota. So what does this mean for immigration enforcement? I know a lot of people have been taken out that are here illegally, but there are thousands more.

How many was it, Brian? 13?

BRIAN: Yeah, 1,600.

EARHARDT: 1,600. 1,600 more that are still there, according to Tom Homan.

LEAVITT: The Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota has been a resounding success.

It has resulted in the detention and deportation of more than 4,000 illegal alien criminals. Let me repeat, 4,000 illegal alien criminals just from Minnesota alone.

And while the surge is coming to an end, immigration enforcement in Minnesota absolutely will not.

Only in Trumpland could someone proclaim victory after ICE agents brutally murdered two Minnesotans for having the temerity of protesting their actions.

Only in Trumpland could the White House press secretary ignore the attacks on DHS Sec. Kristi Noem's failing leadership and the lies she told to the American public.

Nothing to see here, move along.

Leavitt: "Homan was able to achieve a level of cooperation w/local police to arrest left-wing agitators when they engage in unlawful behavior, which has led to a calmer situation. You are no longer seeing videos of them breaking up ICE operations are continuing. Nothing will stop President Trump."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-02-13T13:27:26.009Z

Discussion

