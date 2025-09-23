Leavitt: Homan ‘Never Took The $50K’ Cash He Was Caught On Video Taking

There is one constant with the Trump administration: they cover for each other, no matter the crime, mispeak, or lie. Enter: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who denied the massive scandal involving Trump's border czar, Tom Homan. According to Leavitt, Homan never accepted the $50,000 in cash to win government contracts in a second Trump administration. However, the bribe was reportedly caught on tape of Homan accepting cash from undercover FBI agents as part of an anti-corruption investigation last year.

"So, two on the Homan investigation, I mean, can you just speak to, did the President ask the Justice Department to close the case, and does Homan have to return the $50,000?" a reporter asked.

"Well, Mr. Homan never took the $50,000 that you're referring to, so you should get your facts straight, number one," Leavitt shot back. "Number two, this was another example of the weaponization of the Biden Department of Justice against one of President Trump's strongest and most vocal supporters in the midst of a presidential campaign."

"You had FBI agents going undercover to try and entrap one of the President's top allies and supporters, someone who they knew very well would be taking a government position months later," she continued. "Mr. Homan did absolutely nothing wrong. And even the President's Department of Justice, even Kash Patel's FBI, looked into this just to make sure. They had a number of different prosecutors and FBI agents who looked into this. They found zero evidence of illegal activity or criminal wrongdoing in the White House."

"And the President stands by Tom Homan 100% because he did absolutely nothing wrong," she added. "And he is a brave public servant who has done a phenomenal job in helping the President shut down the border."

No problem, dear. Homan can get due process to clear his name, a right that he has denied to others. And if the Trump administration really wants to get rid of "illegals," they can start with Homan, since it's on tape, then work their way up to the felon. And blaming the "weaponization of the Biden" Department of Justice is laughable at best. After all, this information wasn't released before the election. And it's Trump, not Biden, who accidentally confessed publicly to weaponizing the Department of Justice for retribution on his perceived enemies.