Tom Homan Does Not Dispute He Took A $50K Cash Bribe

Embattled Border Czar Tom Homan did not deny being offered and agreeing to a fifty-thousand-dollar bribe before joining the second Trump administration on Fox News. Instead, he boasted he did nothing illegal and listed his resume as proof he was "not a crook."

Fox News host and paid liar Laura Ingraham asked 'General Zod' Homan flat out if he took the money.

INGRAHAM: I'll give you a chance to address this article that came out over the weekend, and it was on our always-reliable MSNBC, and they said that you took $50,000 in cash in a bag from an undercover FBI agent to help them win government contracts in Trump's second term. The DOJ said they concluded there was no criminal wrongdoing, but nevertheless that story is out there, and I imagine you want to respond to that. HOMAN: Absolutely. Look, I did nothing criminal, I did nothing illegal, and it's hit piece after hit piece after hit piece. And I'm glad the FBI and DOJ came out and said that nothing illegal happened, no criminal activity. You're talking about a guy who spent 34 years enforcing the law.

Homan never said he didn't take the cash from a paper bag and pocket it for himself. He knows Pam Bondi has Trump's DOJ at his service. It's no surprise that Trump's DOJ dropped the investigation of his favorite immigration hit man.

Homan then whined that he receives death threats every day and his family doesn't live with him anymore so he can't be a crook. Who hasn't received death threats?

I ask again. How many times did Tom Homan take cash bribes to influence Trump?

Is he taking cash now?

As I wrote earlier, corruption is part of the GOP platform these days, along with destroying the First Amendment and kicking the US Constitution to the curb to fulfill Trump's vendettas.