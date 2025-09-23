Tom Homan's Bribery Scandal Evidence Of Trump Corrupting The DOJ

Inquiring minds want to know. Who is running the DOJ?

In a massive report, MSNBC News discovered that Trump border czar Tom Homan was being investigated for accepting $50,000 in cash from undercover agents to help win contracts for businesses during a second Trump administration

Trump's DOJ then halted the investigation of his immoral actions so he could become a powerful figure in Trump's white nationalist immigration policies.

It's odious to hear Tom 'General Zod' Homan castigate all undocumented migrants as lawbreakers and criminals when he has a cloud over his own head. Lobbyists get paid to promote their products to Congress. Was Tom Homan a lobbyist?

Homan wasn't in the Trump administration at this time, but if Homan didn't feel he was violating any laws, why did he accept cold, hard cash in the pay for play scheme in a paper bag?

Had he been bribed before during Trump's first term?

Is he taking money now?

This episode also highlights Trump's corruption of our entire DOJ.

Conover wrote a great piece on Trump message to Pam Bondi, which in normal circumstances would be fodder for a presidential impeachment inquiry.

Trump posts a deranged message to Pam Bondi pressuring her to prosecute his political enemies after a U.S. attorney quit because he refused to fabricate charges: “We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility.” — MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 2025-09-20T22:48:27.640Z

Trump has weaponized the FCC, led by Brendan Carr, to procure massive settlements from ridiculous lawsuits against corporations involved in mergers he is angry at for offering critiques against his fascist power grabs and actions.

Republicans sit back and do nothing except occasionally cheer on his attacks on free speech, democracy itself and the entire Democratic party and half the country that voted against him.

Pam Bondi is not a credible Attorney General, but a Trump sycophant hired to do his bidding. She should never have been confirmed by the Senate.

The same goes for Kash Patel and the FBI. He, too, should never have been confirmed.

After the Supreme Court ruling gave what Trump believes is card blanche to do anything Vladimir Putin might do from the Oval office, he's installed only unqualified numb nuts to run every major department in the federal government.

Almost every action being taken by the DOJ is to fulfill Trump's blood rage for vengeance.

Tom Homan being exposed as a pay-for-play a-hole is the cherry at the top, especially when the DOJ dropped the case.

Hey network and cable news outside of Fox and Newsmax: Whenever Homan castigates "illegals," make sure you ask him about the fifty grand he pocketed.

It would take a recently deported Home Depot worker, who is only trying to support his children two years to acquire $50,000 dollars.

Here's former Senator Claire McCaskill putting it in perspective: "So Trump's DOJ tries to indict a guy on a federal felony for throwing a sandwich and the same Trump DOJ shuts down an investigation into one of their top officials for taking a big bag of cash (50 grand) on video in an undercover FBI investigation. Worried yet?"