Idiot Trump's Deranged Message To Pam Bondi Reads Like An Accidental Confession

Donald Trump publicly blasted Attorney General Pam Bondi on Saturday in a Truth Social post in what appeared to be a private message that was mistakenly made public, saying the lack of criminal charges against his perceived political enemies was “killing our reputation and credibility.” This is like Watergate, but instead of tapes, there are posts on the hellscape media platform, Truth Social.

"Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, “same old story as last time, all talk, no action," he wrote. "Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done.” Then we almost put in a Democrat supported U.S. Attorney, in Virginia, with a really bad Republican past."

"A Woke RINO, who was never going to do his job," he continued with his confession. "That’s why two of the worst Dem Senators PUSHED him so hard. He even lied to the media and said he quit, and that we had no case. No, I fired him, and there is a GREAT CASE, and many lawyers, and legal pundits, say so."

"Lindsey Halligan is a really good lawyer, and likes you, a lot," he added. "We can’t delay any longer; it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!! President DJT."

Trump is talking about Erik Siebert, the former U.S. attorney from the Eastern District of Virginia, whom he forced out on Friday after he found no evidence to charge New York Attorney General Letitia James with mortgage fraud.

"JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!" Captain Caplocks wrote in a separate post.

Bondi must have gotten Donald's message.

"Pam Bondi is doing a GREAT job as Attorney General of the United States," he wrote in a third post. "She is very careful, very smart, loves our Country, but needs a tough prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia, like my recommendation, Lindsey Halligan, to get things moving."

"What we don’t need is a Democrat Endorsed “Republican.” I will be nominating Lindsey Halligan to be the United States Attorney in this very important part of our Great Country," he added. "She will be Fair, Smart, and will provide, desperately needed, JUSTICE FOR ALL!"

Lindsey Halligan, a former personal attorney for the president, is now a White House aide who has been enlisted in an effort to remove what the administration contends is "improper ideology" from Smithsonian properties. Oh sure, she'll "get things moving" alright.

Trump is so openly corrupt that he's now admitting to it on Truth Social. I would say he should be impeached for this, but we know he would just fundraise off another impeachment.