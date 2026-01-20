Sen. Gallego Tells Anderson Cooper: Trump Is 'Literally Insane'

It's a relief to finally hear people saying it out loud.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 20, 2026

Sen. Ruben Gallego, the Democratic senator from Arizona, told Anderson Cooper Monday night that he thinks President Donald Trump is literally “insane.” And what a relief it is, to hear someone in office say it.

Gallego said there was no way to reason with Trump about Greenland. “No, and I’ve been very clear. He is a madman. He is insane. He’s only thinking about himself.”

“You really think he’s insane?” Cooper asked.

“Yes!" he exclaimed.

"I’m sorry, where are we at this moment where we don’t understand what’s happening in this country? The man is threatening war against a NATO ally and we’re all thinking this is rational. Let’s accept what’s happening here. He is not rational right now. He is destroying our world reputation, potentially our economic opportunity, economic mighty power around the world because he is being petty,” Gallego said.

“None of this is rational. Everyone needs to stop pretending this is rational.” (THANK YOU, SENATOR. Trump is not rational, he is cuckoo bananas. Demented. Bats in the belfry. One taco short of a dinner plate. Lost his marbles. Batshit crazy. Mad as a hatter. 25th Amendment Time!)

Trump said he is "no longer thinking purely of peace," and Gallego responded, “It concerns me a lot because the people that end up paying the price of when leaders don’t think about peace first are young men from Ohio, from New Mexico, from Arizona, from New York that end up going and fighting these dumb wars.”

“A leader that doesn’t think first about peace has never experienced war. And it’s going to be a young woman or a young man that’s going to end up dying in Greenland because of a dumb man’s decision and a petty man’s decision to take care first of his ego instead of national security.”

