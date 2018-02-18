Democratic Congressman Calls Trump 'A Psychopath'

Democrat Rep, Ruben Gallego (AR-07) tore into Trump last night on twitter for exploiting the Parkland massacre. Gallego, a former Marine who served in Iraq, was unusually blunt. Last year he called then president-elect Trump "mentally unstable".

Source: The Hill

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) tore into President Trump after the president suggested the FBI could have stopped a deadly shooting at a Florida high school if it spent less time working on the Russia investigation.

"You are such a psychopath that you have to make even the death of 17 children about you," he tweeted.

"America will regret the day you were ever born."

Trump late Saturday tweeted about the shooting, saying it was not acceptable that the FBI missed "many signals" sent out by the alleged gunman.