'We Were Right All Along': GOPer Now Against Trump's Bill He Voted For

We knew that MAGA Republicans would have to choose sides between Donald and Elon after the dipshit tech billionaire started tweeting about Trump's big, ugly bill. Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Scott Perry is the latest to side with Musk. The problem is that Perry voted for the bill that he now opposes.

His opposition follows Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's opposition to the bill, when she said she was unaware that the bill strips states of the authority to regulate AI.

"I wish I had a nickel for every time the @freedomcaucus sounded the alarm and nobody listened, only to find out the hard way we were right all along," Perry wrote while retweeting Elon.

So @elonmusk is right to call out House Leadership. I wish I had a nickel for every time the @freedomcaucus sounded the alarm and nobody listened, only to find out the hard way we were right all along.



We expect MASSIVE improvements from the Senate before it gets back to the… https://t.co/sVnAzh6C8H — Rep. Scott Perry (@RepScottPerry) June 3, 2025

Oh, he's not opposing the bill because of the Medicaid cuts or because it will add $2.4 trillion to the deficit and leave 10.9 million more uninsured. Alleged humans like Musk and Perry want more pain for Americans while gifting the wealthiest with tax cuts.

Also, it's because Elon has stated that he plans to remove Republicans from office if they vote for the big, ugly bill.

Bro you voted for it https://t.co/ZNqlfo0iUA — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 4, 2025

It's now Musk vs. Trump. Choose your hero, MAGA.

"Chairwoman Greene now regrets voting for the bill."